Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Announces 184 New Indira Canteens, Promises Full Development Of Hinkal

2025-05-25 07:00:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the establishment of 184 new Indira Canteens in the state. Speaking at the inauguration of nine Indira Canteens in Hinkal, Mysuru, on Saturday, he stated that the canteens were initially launched during his first term as chief minister to provide affordable meals to the poor, labourers, and hospital visitors.

He recalled launching the Indira Canteens in 2017 with Rahul Gandhi and lamented their decline during the subsequent administration. He emphasised the significance of reopening the canteens in Hinkal and the planned expansion with 184 new locations.

'Hinkal, my political powerhouse, to see full development'

Siddaramaiah declared his commitment to the comprehensive development of Hinkal, acknowledging its role in his political journey. He promised phased development, including the recruitment of engineers and the establishment of a PU college.

District In-charge Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, Urban Development Minister Rahim Khan, MLAs GT Deve Gowda, Tanveer Sait, K Harish Gowda, D Ravishankar, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Dr D Thimmayya, Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, and ZP CEO S Yukesh Kumar were present at the event.

