Cloudburst Chaos In Himachal! | Cars Swept Away, Streets Wrecked
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A sudden cloudburst hit Anni in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rain and hailstorm, said MLA Lokender Kumar. Around 5-6 vehicles were swept away and over 25 damaged. Locals are struggling as the unexpected disaster causes chaos and hardship across the region.
