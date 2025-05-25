Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cloudburst Chaos In Himachal! | Cars Swept Away, Streets Wrecked

Cloudburst Chaos In Himachal! | Cars Swept Away, Streets Wrecked


2025-05-25 07:00:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A sudden cloudburst hit Anni in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rain and hailstorm, said MLA Lokender Kumar. Around 5-6 vehicles were swept away and over 25 damaged. Locals are struggling as the unexpected disaster causes chaos and hardship across the region.

MENAFN25052025007385015968ID1109592431

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search