IPL 2025, PBKS Vs DC Highlights: Rizvi’S Heroics Power DELHI To Epic Win!

2025-05-25 07:00:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Capitals ended their IPL 2025 season with a thrilling six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Jaipur. Chasing 207, young Sameer Rizvi smashed an unbeaten 58 off just 25 balls, guiding DC to victory in 19.3 overs. While PBKS remain in the top two, it was Rizvi's fearless knock that stole the limelight and gave DC fans a perfect season finale.

