Arsenal Win Women's Champions League: How Gunners Dethroned Barcelona | Highlights
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Highlight of the year! Arsenal stunned Barcelona 1-0 in the Women's Champions League final. Stina Blackstenius scored the decisive goal, while Leah Williamson and Kim Little led a rock-solid performance. Coach Slegers, once in Arsenal's academy, tactically outclassed Barca's stars. The Gunners stayed composed, ending an 18-year wait for European glory. With this victory, Arsenal not only made history but also signaled a powerful new era in women's football!
