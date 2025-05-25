"Back Home": Xabi Alonso Appointed Real Madrid Head Coach As Netizens React

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Real Madrid has officially appointed Xabi Alonso as their new head coach, marking the return of a beloved former midfielder to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Alonso, 41, boasts an impressive managerial resume, having led Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in 2024. This achievement showcases his potential to bring success to Real Madrid.

During his playing career, Alonso spent five seasons with Real Madrid, winning five major trophies, including a La Liga title and two Copa del Rey trophies. His experience and familiarity with the club will likely aid in his transition to the head coaching role.

Alonso will succeed Carlo Ancelotti, who has taken the reins as the new head coach of the Brazil national team. One of Alonso's first tasks will be to lead Real Madrid in the Club World Cup this summer, with their opening match scheduled against Al Hilal on June 18.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos confirming the arrival of Xabi Alonso has sent social media into a frenzy with Madridistas saying"he is back home".

