From Mysuru To The World: Former CAG Official Chronicles Sri Swamiji's Global Temple Vision

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) New Delhi: An 85-foot Hanuman idol in Trinidad answered longstanding demands of the local people for a spiritual shelter, said P Sesh Kumar, former Director General of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in a new book 'The Sacred Sound Path; Walking with Nada Brahma and My Guru'.

“The 85-foot Hanuman idol in Trinidad represents strength that unites people. In 1999, something remarkable happened in Trinidad and Tobago. A towering 85-foot Hanuman idol - the tallest in the Western Hemisphere - was unveiled under the guidance of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swami,” wrote Kumar in the book.

He stated that the unveiling of the Hanuman statue in Trinidad“wasn't just a spiritual milestone - it was a moment of cultural revival and social awakening.”

“For generations, the Indian diaspora in Trinidad had held fast to their traditions but struggled for a space that truly reflected their collective strength,” argued the author in the book, published by The Browser.

He credited the spiritual guru, who hails from Mysuru in Karnataka, for“the vision to give a cultural pivot to the people in the Caribbean islands”.

“The Hanuman idol gave them more than a monument. It gave them identity, pride, and unity. Located at the Dattatreya Yoga Centre in Carapichaima, the idol became a rallying point for the entire Hindu community across the Caribbean,” added Kumar.

He further stated that the“idol stands not just as an icon of devotion but as a symbol of resilience, reminding people of the values of service, discipline, and inner strength that Hanuman represents.”

“Over time, the site has evolved into a center for social cohesion, interfaith respect, and community welfare - bridging generations and backgrounds through shared reverence and public service,” added Kumar.

Further chronicling temples to connect with the Indian diaspora abroad, Kumar detailed 'the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple in Frisco, Dallas'.

“This is nothing but faith in action and community in motion. In the heart of Texas, in the fast-growing city of Frisco near Dallas, stands a temple that pulses with energy and purpose - the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple. Established by Sri Swamiji, this temple is much more than a spiritual retreat for Indian Americans,” added Kumar.

The auditor also stressed that the Dallas temple is a“hub of community life, a place where culture, compassion, and public service go hand in hand. Here, children learn Sanskrit and classical arts, young professionals find grounding through spiritual values, and families come together in celebration and service.”

The auditor, who has also served as a secretary to a Supreme Court appointed committee on Medical Council of India, also stated that“the faith (Dallas temple) here is alive, dynamic, and result-oriented. People come with hopes, take vows (sankalpas), and return with gratitude.”

He credited Mysore's Swami for a vision that was clear to“build a temple where people don't just pray but also grow, give back, and connect deeply with others.”