Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Proscovia Nabbanja To Showcase Uganda's Oil Investment Prospects At African Energy Week (AEW)

African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies has confirmed Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO of the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), as a distinguished speaker at this year's edition of the continent's premier energy investment event. Nabbanja stands at the helm of Uganda's oil and gas transformation, leading strategic efforts to drive national participation, fast-track infrastructure rollout and position Uganda as a competitive hydrocarbon exporter.

Under her leadership, UNOC plays a central role in unlocking the full potential of the Lake Albert Development Project – Uganda's flagship upstream venture – which remains on track for first oil by the end of 2025. As upstream activities led by TotalEnergies and CNOOC progress, Uganda is steadily advancing toward becoming a net oil producer, with an estimated 1.4 billion barrels of recoverable reserves.

Complementing these upstream developments is the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) – a 1,443-km heated pipeline that will transport Ugandan crude from Hoima to the Port of Tanga in Tanzania. Once completed, EACOP will be the longest of its kind in the world and a critical enabler of Uganda's oil export ambitions. While recent financing delays have posed short-term hurdles, EACOP remains a cornerstone project for regional integration and private sector participation in East Africa's energy future.

The strategic significance of Uganda's oil sector extends beyond national development. With EACOP connecting Uganda to international markets and the Lake Albert basin poised to anchor long-term production, the country is laying the groundwork for downstream growth, job creation and revenue generation. UNOC is also focused on building domestic refining and storage capacity, reinforcing energy security and creating a multiplier effect across the economy. For investors, this translates into wide-ranging opportunities not only not in crude oil production, but across logistics, infrastructure, services and skills development.

"Uganda is making bold moves to monetize its resources and become a key oil producer in East Africa. In partnership with major operators, UNOC is driving projects like Lake Albert and EACOP forward with clarity of vision and a strong national agenda. We are proud to welcome Proscovia Nabbanja to AEW 2025, where she will showcase how Uganda is open for business and ready to partner with global investors,” said Oré Onagbesan, Program Director for AEW.

At AEW 2025, Nabbanja will spotlight investment opportunities across Uganda's oil and gas value chain, including upstream field development, pipeline construction and local content initiatives. With UNOC actively seeking strategic and financial partners, her insights will be vital for investors looking to tap into one of Africa's most promising frontier markets.

