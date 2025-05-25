403
Venezuela’S Essequibo Governor Vote Risks South American Stability
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the border town of Tumeremo, Venezuela, billboards proclaim Essequibo-a 160,000 km2 region constituting 70% of neighboring Guyana's territory-as“ours.”
On May 25, 2025, President Nicolás Maduro's government will hold elections to select a governor and eight deputies for this contested area, a move Guyana and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) deem a violation of international law.
The vote, confined to 21,400 Venezuelan voters in Bolívar state, holds no legal authority over Essequibo's 125,000 Guyanese residents but signals Maduro's intent to assert control over a region rich in oil, timber, and minerals.
A Dispute Rooted in History
The Essequibo conflict traces back to 19th-century colonial borders, formalized by the 1899 Paris Arbitral Award, which Venezuela disputes as biased.
Guyana, backed by the ICJ since 2018, seeks to uphold the boundary. Tensions escalated after ExxonMobil' 2015 discovery of 11 billion barrels of offshore oil, propelling Guyana's GDP growth to over 60% annually and daily production to 645,000 barrels.
Venezuela, grappling with hyperinflation and sanctions that have slashed its oil output to a 50-year low, eyes Essequibo's resources as a lifeline.
Maduro's 2023 referendum, claiming 95.93% support for annexation, was criticized for low turnout and coercion, yet it fueled his campaign to“reclaim” the territory. Venezuela's Essequibo governor vote risks South American stability.
Defying International Law
The ICJ has twice-in December 2023 and May 2025-ordered Venezuela to refrain from altering Essequibo's status, rulings Maduro dismissed.
Venezuela's National Assembly passed laws declaring Essequibo a state and authorized PDVSA, its state oil firm, to operate there, defying court orders.
Guyana reported three attacks on its soldiers in May 2025, attributing them to Venezuelan-backed militias.
In Essequibo's capital, Anna Regina, residents like fisherman Samuel Carter express unease:“We just want peace to work our land and seas.”
Regional and Global Ripples
Maduro's strategy, analysts say, distracts from domestic woes, including a leaked 2024 poll showing 68% of Venezuelan soldiers disapprove of his leadership.
Guyana's President Irfaan Ali condemned the election as a“propaganda stunt,” warning participants of treason charges.
Brazil, balancing diplomacy with increased border patrols, urged dialogue, while the U.S. and UK held military exercises with Guyana.
Russia and Iran support Venezuela's claims, raising fears of a proxy conflict. CARICOM and the UN have called for restraint, but Maduro's vow to ignore the ICJ' expected 2026 border ruling heightens risks in a region holding 18% of global oil reserves.
What Lies Ahead?
Venezuela's military buildup near the border and rhetoric of“historical rights” suggest further provocations, from symbolic gestures to potential disruptions of Guyana's oil operations.
Yet, Venezuela's crumbling military and international isolation may constrain Maduro's ambitions.
Guyana, backed by global allies, remains resolute, with its Parliament reaffirming sovereignty on May 24, 2025.
As Essequibo's fate hangs in the balance, the international community faces a critical question: can diplomacy avert a resource-driven crisis in South America?
