São Paulo’S Domestic Struggles Deepen After Shock Home Defeat To Mirassol
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mirassol at Morumbi Stadium on May 24, 2025, in a match that highlighted the club's faltering Brasileirão campaign.
Goals from Gabriel (52nd minute) and former São Paulo defender Reinaldo (88th-minute penalty) sealed the victory for the visitors, who climbed to eighth place with 14 points.
The loss left São Paulo in 12th with 12 points, just three points above the relegation zone.
Mirassol's tactical discipline overshadowed São Paulo's 62% possession, exposing defensive vulnerabilities in Luis Zubeldía's squad.
Assistant coach Maxi Cuberas managed the team in Zubeldía's absence due to a suspension from Brazil's sports court.
The match drew 30,925 fans and generated R$1.83 million in revenue, but ended with boos from frustrated supporters.
The visitors nearly scored within 20 seconds when Lucas Ramon's shot was blocked by Alan Franco. São Paulo's best chance came via Luciano's header, saved by goalkeeper Walter.
Mirassol broke the deadlock after Rafael failed to hold Lucas Ramon's strike, allowing Gabriel to tap in the rebound.
Reinaldo, who spent a decade at São Paulo before joining Mirassol in 2024, compounded the humiliation by converting a late penalty after Enzo Díaz fouled Chico Kim.
São Paulo's domestic form contrasts sharply with its continental success. Already qualified for the Copa Libertadores knockout stage, the club faces Argentina's Talleres on May 27 to secure group leadership.
Mirassol, in their debut top-flight season, now boasts three consecutive unbeaten matches against Corinthians , Internacional, and São Paulo.
The defeat marked São Paulo's first home loss in the Brasileirão this season, with only two wins in six matches at Morumbi.
Midfielder Pablo Maia returned to the starting lineup after recovering from ankle surgery but struggled to influence the game.
Four second-half substitutions failed to spark a comeback, as Mirassol's compact defense neutralized attacks.
With Bahia looming in the league and Talleres in continental play, São Paulo must address defensive errors and stagnant creativity to avoid further slippage.
Mirassol, meanwhile, continues to defy expectations, leveraging shrewd signings like Reinaldo-now their top scorer with four goals-to solidify their top-half position.
