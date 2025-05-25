Agastya Nanda’S Debut Film ‘Ikkis’ Locks Release Date, Teaser Out Now [WATCH]

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is set to make his big screen debut with the upcoming war-drama film Ikkis. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The makers announced the film's release date and shared its teaser on Saturday.

Maddock Films, a production studio known for producing superhits like Stree, Stree 2, Bala, and others, has shared the first look of Agastya's big-screen debut movie, 'Ikkis'.

As per the makers, the film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life.

The one-minute teaser showcased a Telegram shared during the time of the India-Pakistan war: Battle of Basantar in 1971. The letter reported the unfortunate demise of Arun Khetrapal during the Indo-Pak war in 1971, as per the teaser.

While sharing the teaser, the makers also announced the film's release date. The movie is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Maddock Films shared the teaser on their Instagram handle. They wrote, "Dinesh Vijan & Maddock Films Present #Ikkis- A True Story of a Brave Soldier and Son, Arun Khetarpal, India's Youngest Param Vir Chakra Hero. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 2nd Oct 2025."

The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Agastya Nanda originally made his movie debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' in 2023. It was released directly on Netflix. He played the lead role in the film.

The movie follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of 'The Archies'.