Karnataka Witnesses Earliest Monsoon Arrival In 16 Years, 15 Days Ahead Of Schedule
However, this year, the monsoon hit Kerala a week early and reached Karnataka two weeks ahead of schedule. Remarkably, both Kerala and Karnataka experienced the monsoon onset on the same day. While this has happened before, what's unusual this time is that the monsoon simultaneously covered the coastal, Malnad, and interior districts of Karnataka. In previous years, even when the monsoon arrived in both states on the same day, rainfall was usually limited to the border districts.
First time in 16 years
The last time the monsoon arrived this early in Kerala was on May 23, 2009. This marks the first time in 16 years that the monsoon has arrived ahead of schedule, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had predicted above-normal rainfall this year back in April.
Districts receiving rainfall
Rainfall has been reported in districts such as Chamarajanagar and Mysuru, coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada; the Malnad region, including Kodagu; and parts of Mandya. The arrival of the monsoon has also brought a noticeable change in weather across districts, including Bengaluru, with increased humidity, cloud cover, and light drizzles.
Heavy rainfall expected in coastal and malnad regions
Heavy rainfall is expected over the next 2–3 days in the coastal and Malnad districts. A low-pressure area formed off the Goa coast in the Arabian Sea is likely to result in continued rainfall, especially in the north interior districts, according to weather experts.
Why did the monsoon arrive early?
Weather expert Srinivas Reddy said that strong monsoon winds were observed since their arrival near the Andaman Islands. Additionally, the presence of multiple surface cyclones and troughs during May created favourable conditions for the early onset of the monsoon.
Previous monsoon arrival details
Year Monsoon Arrival
2019 June 82020 June 12021 June 32022 June 292023 June 82024 May 312025 May 24
