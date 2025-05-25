Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap From RJD And Family Over Viral Photos, Cites ‘Moral Misconduct’
Lalu Yadav made the announcement on social media platform X, saying that Tej Pratap's recent conduct does not align with the moral values and traditions of their family. Without naming Anushka Yadav or directly mentioning the viral images, he said his son's“activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behaviour” go against the principles they stand for.
“Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice,” Lalu posted, adding,“Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family.”
Tej Pratap has been removed from all responsibilities and roles in the RJD, and has been expelled from the party for six years. Lalu made it clear that the decision was final and also issued a warning to those who continue to associate with Tej Pratap, saying they should make their own decisions regarding any future ties.
Lalu, a veteran politician and former Bihar chief minister, said he has always supported the idea of maintaining dignity in public life. He praised the other members of his family for following that principle.
The fallout comes amid growing friction within the Yadav family, which holds major influence in Bihar politics. Tej Pratap has often been in the news for controversial statements and behaviour, but this is the strongest action taken against him by his own father.
There has been no official reaction yet from Tej Pratap Yadav on the expulsion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Stocktwits Launches Cryptotwits, Bridging Traditional Finance And Crypto For 10M+ Investors
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment