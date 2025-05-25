Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap From RJD And Family Over Viral Photos, Cites ‘Moral Misconduct’

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) In a dramatic turn of events, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and the family. The announcement came after photos of Tej Pratap with Anushka Yadav went viral on social media, sparking controversy and criticism.

Lalu Yadav made the announcement on social media platform X, saying that Tej Pratap's recent conduct does not align with the moral values and traditions of their family. Without naming Anushka Yadav or directly mentioning the viral images, he said his son's“activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behaviour” go against the principles they stand for.

“Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice,” Lalu posted, adding,“Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family.”

Tej Pratap has been removed from all responsibilities and roles in the RJD, and has been expelled from the party for six years. Lalu made it clear that the decision was final and also issued a warning to those who continue to associate with Tej Pratap, saying they should make their own decisions regarding any future ties.

Lalu, a veteran politician and former Bihar chief minister, said he has always supported the idea of maintaining dignity in public life. He praised the other members of his family for following that principle.

The fallout comes amid growing friction within the Yadav family, which holds major influence in Bihar politics. Tej Pratap has often been in the news for controversial statements and behaviour, but this is the strongest action taken against him by his own father.

There has been no official reaction yet from Tej Pratap Yadav on the expulsion.