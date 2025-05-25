What Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Be Eating And Doing On Memorial Day In Jail? From Playing Basketball, Soccer To...
An executive assistant at the detention center, or the prison, told PEOPLE that Combs will have the chance to take part in "spades card games, dominoes, 3 on 3 basketball tournament and soccer tournament" among several other activities for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26.Also Read | Sean Diddy Combs took ecstasy shaped like Obamas face, jury hears Breakfast, lunch and dinner
It was reported that the inmates' meals will be the usual Monday menu, consisting of chilli and baked potatoes, chicken sandwiches, and more.
According to a prison menu obtained by PEOPLE, Combs and the other inmates at MDC will eat a normal Monday meal, beginning with fruit, cereal, skim milk and a breakfast cake to start their day.Also Read | Sean Diddy Combs chief accuser challenged over abuse claims,
For lunch, Combs will have the choice of baked chili cheese tots or a baked potato served with green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit and a drink.
Dinner will then consist of either a chicken breast sandwich or a chickpea burger on a bun with some pinto beans, steamed rice, corn and a drink.Also Read | Sean Diddy Combs ex-girlfriend says he raped her, paid $20 million in settlement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024. The rap mogul, 55, has been on trial in the Southern District of New York courtroom for racketeering, sex trafficking and other charges on accusations he abused numerous people throughout his lifetime.
Combs ' trial began on May 12. He denied all of the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges. Judge Arun Subramanian recently confirmed that the trial will most likely conclude before July 4.Also Read | Sean Diddy Combs grabbed, dragged then-girlfriend in NYC hotel, male stripper testifies
Combs has been at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) since his initial arrest, and is being held in 4 North - a fourth-floor dormitory-style unit that he shares with about 20 other men.
If convicted on all counts, he faces a potential life sentence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment