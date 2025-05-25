Hotel Sarina Appoints Channa Ekanayake As New GM

Ekanayake brings over 20 years of experience in the global hospitality industry and is set to lead Hotel Sarina Dhaka towards continued excellence in service delivery, operational efficiency, and guest satisfaction, as per a release.

Ekanayake's career has spanned across renowned international hotel brands and top-tier resorts, where he has honed his expertise in managing high-performing teams and driving exceptional guest experiences, added the release.

Prior to his new role at Hotel Sarina Dhaka, he served as the Cluster General Manager for Occidental Hotels Sri Lanka, overseeing Occidental Eden Beruwala and Occidental Paradise Dambulla.

Earlier in his career, Ekanayake held the position of General Manager at Club Palm Bay Hotel in Sri Lanka. He also served as the Resident Manager at Eden Resort and Spa in Beruwala, Sri Lanka.

With a diverse background that spans leadership positions in various regions, including the UAE, Oman, Bermuda, and Nigeria, Ekanayake's experience has equipped him with an in-depth understanding of luxury hospitality.

His previous roles include serving as Director of Food and Beverage at Taj Bentota Resort and Spa, Resident Manager at Eden Resort and Spa, and senior leadership roles at renowned hotels such as Fairmont Hotels in Dubai, Shangri-la- Oman and Bermuda.

Ekanayake holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Bedfordshire, UK, and is a graduate of the Claremont International Hotel School in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

T