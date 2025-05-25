Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emine Erdoğan: One Nation, Two States - Always One Whole

Emine Erdoğan: One Nation, Two States - Always One Whole


2025-05-25 06:04:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “A spectacular and impressive performance of Karabakh horses at the 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival... Today, the culture of one nation struck a chord with another. "One nation, two states" - always one whole in culture, in the soul, and in the future,” Emine Erdoğan, spouse of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said in a post on her social media account after watching a stunning performance titled "Victory" presented by the Azerbaijani delegation at the 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival, Azernews reports.

The post also displayed the national flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

