Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Argentina On Nat'l Day


2025-05-25 06:02:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable to the President of Argentina Javier Milei, congratulating him on the country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir conveyed his best wishes for Milei's health and wellbeing, along with hopes for Argentina's continued success and prosperity. (end)
lr


MENAFN25052025000071011013ID1109592350

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search