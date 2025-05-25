403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Argentina On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable to the President of Argentina Javier Milei, congratulating him on the country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir conveyed his best wishes for Milei's health and wellbeing, along with hopes for Argentina's continued success and prosperity. (end)
