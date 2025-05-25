Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Islamic Organization Lauds Kuwait Security, Scientific Institutions' Integration


2025-05-25 06:02:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences (IOMS) has affirmed that the ideal integration of the security and scientific institutions in Kuwait constitute an honorable example for emulation.
Such incorporation mirrors state-level awareness of the necessity to support scientific activities of legal and moral nature, particularly in the shadow of the emerging genetic and artificial intelligence development, said Dr. Mohammad Al-Jarallah, the organization's chairperson.
Dr. Al-Jarallah was speaking, on Sunday, as he emerged from a meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah during which he presented the minister with a memorial shield to express appreciation of the substantial support for the recently-held international conference, themed, "Genetic Imprinting and Gene Editing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: An Islamic Perspective."
He highly valued the Ministry of Interior's crucial role in ensuring success of the IOMC-organized conference. Elite cadets and officers from Saad Al-Abdullah Academy had taken part in the convention and engaged in serious debates during the event.
The IOMC chairman indicated that senior officers from several departments of the Ministry of Interior had also participated in valuable debates and speeches during the conference.
The conferees, he added, had discussed more than 50 scientific topics and prospects of using the AI in the DNA applications.
Several scholars from prominent universities including Al-Azhar had taken part in the activity. (end)
