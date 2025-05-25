Qatar University Organizes Workshop On Academic Use Of AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ibn Khaldon Center for Humanities and Social Sciences at Qatar University (QU) organized a workshop titled "The Academic Use of Artificial Intelligence: Toward Sustainable Digital Education and Cognitive Transformation.”



The event was attended by a distinguished group of academics and researchers interested in digital transformation in the academic field.



This workshop aligns with QU's vision as a leading academic institution in educational innovation. It reinforces the role of the Ibn Khaldon Center in supporting digital transformation, advancing innovation in education, and shaping cognitive transformations from a comprehensive social and humanistic perspective - especially in the context of major technological shifts the world has witnessed in recent years.

AI has emerged as a pivotal element reshaping the landscape of knowledge and education.



Higher education is no longer insulated from these changes, which necessitate rethinking educational philosophies, methods, and tools.

The workshop aimed to offer a balanced scientific and practical vision that integrates technological innovation with human values by exploring the potential of AI in curriculum development, enhancement of learning environments, and support for scientific research, while also addressing the associated ethical, cultural, and technical challenges.



Key themes of the workshop included AI and the development of higher education, its role in assessment and scientific research, digital capacity building, preservation of academic identity, and issues related to policy and ethics in academic applications of the technology.



Interactive discussion sessions were also held, featuring multidisciplinary researchers and academics who presented study findings and practical experiences.

These sessions facilitated open dialogue with attendees to explore actionable steps, including developing a framework for integrating AI into curricula and formulating policy recommendations for its effective use in teaching and research at universities.





