Global Influencer Stars Shine At The 2025 WIBA Awards In Cannes
WIBA Awards were overseen by the World Influencers Association (WIBA) based in Monaco. It was the first and the only international award honoring the work of social media personalities across multiple categories.
WIBA Awards title holders are the top world influencers, such as Lena Situations, Coco Rocha, Maye Musk, Richard Orlinski, Khaby Lame, Nusret Gökçe, Nikkie Tutorials, Gianluca Vacchi, Foodgod, Kat Graham, Kelly Rutherford, Ellen Von Unwerth and others.
WIBA Awards event highlighted the most followed social causes, empowered diverse influencers' voices, encouraged collaboration, and fostered a sense of a global community of peers. The typical instant reach of a WIBA Awards ballroom was over 200 million impressions.
As an official sponsor and partner of the event, KIKO Milano curated a glamorous backstage experience for top influencers and WIBA 2025 titleholders, also delighting guests with exclusive gifts.
WIBA 2025 Titleholders
Panda Boi : Grand Prix
Jasmin Gassmann : Influential Actress in social media
Mara Lafontan : Motivational Lifestyle Influencer
Jodok Vuille : Music Art Influencer
Zarina Yeva : Fashion Socialite
Aurelie : Travel Influencer
Tony Czech : Sports Entertainment
Taha Shah Badussha : Influential Actor in social media
Virginia Varinelli : Fashion Business Influencer
Argy : Contemporary Art Influencer
Georgi Sandev : Influential Celebrity Makeup Artist
Jennifer Yepez : Influential Celebrity Hair Stylist
Edouard Siney : Best Talents' Agent
Misha Miller : Trendsetter Influencer
Jessica De Oliveira : Fashion Entertainment Influencer
Patricia Bright : Video Most Successful Britain's Social Media Personality
Ozodbek Khurramov : Leading Middle Asia Influencer
NUTSA : Singer Influencer
Whitney Uland : Influential Talent's Coach
Maren Tschinkel : Influential Health & Wellness Model
Leane Marts : Beauty Influencer
Karolina Agata Sankiewicz : Glamourous Sport Influencer
Shintaro Kambara & Kenta Kambara : Young Visionary Designers Award
LIONFIELD : Entertainment Influencers
Bilonda Alice Mukendi : Multi Platform Influencer
Abi Marquez : Food Influencer
Charlie Griffon : Best Pet Influencer
Sean Sudarshan Rajan founder @thebillionairesclub : Influential Luxury Society
GETTY IMAGES PHOTOS:
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE WIBA Awards
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment