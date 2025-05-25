Rumer Willis Recollects The Moment When She Fell In Love With Movies

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Rumer Willis vividly remembers the exact moment when she fell in love with the movie business.

The actress took a stroll down the memory lane, and shared that it was on the set of 'Striptease' when she realised that showbiz is her calling, reports 'Female First UK'.

The 36-year-old actress starred alongside Demi Moore, her mom, in the 1996 movie, and Rumer relished the experience of working on a film set at such a young age, admitting that she "loved every second" of the shoot.

She told 'People' magazine, "I was just so enamoured and kind of like, 'What is this world? What's going on here?'".

The actress actually remembers dancing in her mom's shoes during lunch breaks. She said, "I loved the costumes. During lunch sometimes I would go try and put my mom's shoes on and a feather boa and dance around the stage”.

As per 'Female First UK”, Demi played an FBI secretary-turned-stripper in the movie, and Rumer still remembers her mom shooting a number of racy scenes.

She shared, "I was like, oh, there's all these ladies around me all the time. I was just so enamoured”.

Demi, 62, previously admitted that she felt judged for playing a stripper in the film. The actress hit back at critics of 'Striptease', suggesting that she was treated unfairly at the time it was released.

Speaking to Variety in 2024, Demi said, "There was an interesting kind of judgement placed on a woman who worked as a dancer, but the idea was that this was a woman trying to take care of her child in the best way she could”.

Demi became the highest-paid actress in the mid-90s, and she feels proud of herself for "changing the playing field for all women".