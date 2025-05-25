Heavy Rain Forecast For Several TN Districts Till May 28
According to RMC officials, several regions, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore (ghat areas), Theni, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, and Tiruppur, are expected to witness intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph between May 25 and May 28.
RMC Director B. Amudha noted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27.
This development could further enhance rainfall activity over the southern peninsula in the coming days.
The Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Coimbatore have already recorded significant rainfall in the past 24 hours.
Avalanche and Pandalur in the Nilgiris district received 11 cm of rain each, while Chinnakalar in Coimbatore recorded 9 cm.
The Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for the Nilgiris district, warning of the possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall on May 25 and 26.
Chennai is expected to experience moderate rain and thunderstorms during the same period.
Daytime temperatures in the city are likely to hover between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.
Authorities have advised residents in hilly and low-lying areas to stay vigilant and follow safety instructions issued by local administrations.
The risk of landslides, flash floods, and waterlogging is particularly high in vulnerable districts, especially in the Western Ghats region.
Disaster management teams are on standby, and officials are preparing for potential disruptions to travel, transport, and public utilities.
With the monsoon system expected to remain active, further forecasts regarding rainfall in June will be issued by the RMC after the formation of the anticipated low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.
