State Of Kuwait Congratulates GCC Leaders On 44Th Anniv.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the leaders and people of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) countries, Sunday, on the 44th anniversary of its foundation.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry affirmed Kuwait's continued joint work in the name of solidarity and collective responsibility towards a more integrated and influential future regionally and internationally.
It added that the GCC countries are celebrating the 44th anniversary of its foundation, with the council's journey beginning in 1981, reflecting a unified Gulf political drive and a long-term strategic vision to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and integration among its countries and reinforce security and stability in the region.
Kuwait, who is chairing the current session of the council, was the first to propose the idea of its foundation by the late Amir, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, out of his belief in the significant and pivotal role of the council in enhancing cooperation.
The Ministry recalled the important role and decision taken by the leaders of the GCC countries in establishing the Council, which demonstrates wisdom and a true awareness of the magnitude of the challenges and risks, where they laid solid foundations for constructive cooperation and joint coordination, and achieved strategic accomplishments during this journey. (end)
