Kuwait Amir Receives PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Al-Seif Palace His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
ahm
ahm
