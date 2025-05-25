Etihad Posts Record Q1 Profit
Dhaka : Etihad airways reported a record first quarter in 2025, posting a net profit of AED 685 million - a 30pc increase compared to the same period last year.
This strong Q1 performance marks the airline's highest-ever quarterly profit, thanks to surging travel demand and operational efficiencies. For investors, this is exciting news with Etihad's IPO potentially around the corner with CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, confirming that the airline is“ready” for an IPO.
According to Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro, Etihad's success comes amid a broader uplift for airlines in the region.
The UAE, already a global international travel hub, continues to launch cultural attractions, luxury resorts and visa reforms to attract visitors year-round.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects passenger traffic in the Middle East to grow ~4.1pc annually through 2043, outpacing the global average.
The beauty of the Middle East carriers is their premium offerings, but often lower cost bases allow margins to be higher, with airlines in the Middle East earning about $23 profit per passenger in 2024-more than double the figure in North America, according to IATA.
The fact that investors may then get access to own one of these thriving companies through the Etihad IPO is an exciting prospect.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment