Etihad Posts Record Q1 Profit

Dhaka : Etihad airways reported a record first quarter in 2025, posting a net profit of AED 685 million - a 30pc increase compared to the same period last year.

This strong Q1 performance marks the airline's highest-ever quarterly profit, thanks to surging travel demand and operational efficiencies. For investors, this is exciting news with Etihad's IPO potentially around the corner with CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, confirming that the airline is“ready” for an IPO.

According to Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro, Etihad's success comes amid a broader uplift for airlines in the region.

The UAE, already a global international travel hub, continues to launch cultural attractions, luxury resorts and visa reforms to attract visitors year-round.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects passenger traffic in the Middle East to grow ~4.1pc annually through 2043, outpacing the global average.

The beauty of the Middle East carriers is their premium offerings, but often lower cost bases allow margins to be higher, with airlines in the Middle East earning about $23 profit per passenger in 2024-more than double the figure in North America, according to IATA.

The fact that investors may then get access to own one of these thriving companies through the Etihad IPO is an exciting prospect.

