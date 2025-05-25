India Resumes Visa Issuance For Afghan Citizens After Three-Year Halt

The Indian government has resumed issuing visas to Afghan citizens after nearly three years of restrictions. The visas are currently being issued on a limited basis to specific groups, including traders, patients, artists, athletes, and family members of Afghan students studying in India.

According to a report published by the reputable Indian newspaper The Hindu, India restarted the online visa issuance process for a select number of Afghan nationals in the final week of April this year.

Unnamed official sources told The Hindu that the process is currently accessible only to certain categories. Eligible applicants include Afghan traders, patients requiring urgent medical care in India, athletes, artists, parents of Afghan students enrolled in Indian institutions, and individuals who own property in India.

Despite the resumption of this process, there has been no formal announcement from the Indian government or its Ministry of External Affairs regarding the reopening of online visa services for Afghan nationals.

Following the political changes in Afghanistan in August 2021 and the fall of the previous government, India significantly restricted visa issuance for Afghan citizens. This move created serious challenges for Afghan students, families, and patients who depended on India for educational and medical needs.

India has long been a primary destination for Afghans seeking healthcare, education, and business opportunities. In the past decade, thousands of Afghan nationals have traveled to India for such purposes. The sudden suspension of visas in 2021 left many stranded and uncertain about their future.

The limited reopening of the visa process may signal a gradual shift in India's immigration policy toward Afghanistan. While not yet a full normalization, it is a step that could ease hardships for Afghan families seeking vital services.

If expanded in the future, this move could also strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries and contribute to regional humanitarian cooperation, particularly in areas of healthcare and education.

