MK Stalin Seeks 50% Share In Tax Revenue, Release Of Education Funds And More From Centre Full List Of Demands Here
Stalin claimed that the southern state received nearly 33 per cent of tax revenue, while 41 per cent was promised.
In a post on X, the Tamil Nadu CM wrote,“At the #NITIAayog meeting, I demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for States in central taxes. We currently receive only 33.16 per cent against the promised 41.”
Also Read | 'DMK not afraid of ED, Modi': Udhayanidhi amid Stalin's NITI Aayog meet with PM Release of education funds
Stalin asked the central government to disburse ₹2,200 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for Tamil Nadu. Stalin claimed that this amount was denied to the state for not signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Education Ministry over the "PM Shri" scheme, which aimed to improve education and school infrastructure.
“Particularly, nearly ₹2,200 crore of Union funds have been denied to Tamil Nadu in the year 2024-2025. This affects the education of children studying in government schools and children studying under Right to Education Act ( RTE). Therefore, I urge you to release this fund without delay and without insisting on unilateral conditions,” Stalin said while addressing the NITI Aayog meet.
"It is not ideal for the cooperative federal structure that states should be given funds after a legal battle. This will affect the development of the state and nation, as well," he added.
Previously, the Tamil Nadu CM accused the Centre of halting education funds to the state due to petty politics and claimed that his government will move the Supreme Court, PTI reported.Also Read | Madras HC imposes interim stay on Tamil Nadu's power to appoint vice-chancellors Urban transformation needed
He also mentioned the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission in Tamil Nadu under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0), which aims to provide universal coverage of water supply in all households.River clean-up project
Stalin requested the creation of a river clean-up project for the Cauvery, Vaigai, and Thamirabarani.
"I also urged a Clean Ganga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai, and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride," the Tamil Nadu CM wrote.
Also Read | Centre halted education funds, will move Supreme Court, says Stalin List of other key demands
Stalin submitted a memorandum to PM Narendra Modi highlighting key demands for development of Tamil Nadu. Some of his demands included approval for Coimbatore & Madurai metro, upgrade NH32 from Chengalpattu to Tindivanam, expansion of Coimbatore & Madurai Airports, establishment of AIIMS in Coimbatore, change in nomenclature of certain communities in SC/ST List ('N'/'A' to 'R') and more.
The Tamil CM also highlighted the state's vision for development at the NITI Aayog meeting. "The moto of our Dravidian Model government is 'Everything for Everyone'," he said. Tamil Nadu aims to reach its target of a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.
