Watch: Liberian Cargo Ship Sinks Near Kerela Coast, All 24 Crew Rescued, Pollution Response Teams On Alert

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Liberian cargo ship , which capsized off the coast of Kerala on May 24, has sunk, according to agency reports. The vessel had 24 crew onboard - all of whom were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), it added.

Concerns have now shifted to the environmental front as the ship was also carrying 640 containers - including 13 with harardous cargo and 12 with calcium carbide, according to a PTI report.

“In the early hours of 25 May, MSC ELSA 3 listed rapidly and capsized at position 09°18.76'N 076°08.12'E and sank,” a statement from the ICG on May 25 said. It said the three remaining crew abandoned the sinking vessel and were rescued by INS Sujata, which joined operations last evening.

| Desert sandstorm hits Jaisalmer, local says temperatures dropped | Watch Environment, pollution concerns grow: Teams on alert

The Liberian container ship sank about 38 nautical miles off the Kerala coast on May 24, causing its cargo to spill into the sea.

At present, no oil spill risk has been alerted, but the ICG added that ship Saksham has been positioned on scene to respond in case of need. The vessel has pollution response equipment.

Notably, of the 640 containers that were on the Liberian vessel, 13 contained hazardous cargo, and another 12 containers had calcium carbide. Further, the ship had in its tanks 84.44 MT of diesel and 367.1 MT of furnace oil, as per the ICG statement.

The Coast Guard has confirmed that the vessel was carrying Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).

“ICG aircraft with advanced oil spill mapping technology are undertaking an assessment of the situation. Presently, no oil spill has been reported,” it added.

| What has IMD predicted for monsoon advance in India? Check forecast here Environmental concerns, tourist attraction: 'Prepared for all scenarios'

The ICG statement noted that Kerala's coast is home to sensitive and vivid biodiversity and is a major tourist attraction. The Guard and state have“geared up pollution response preparedness and coordination for all possible scenarios”, it added.

“We are fully geared to respond to the emerging scenario and are closely monitoring the environmental impact in the aftermath of the sinking of MSC ELSA 3,” it stated.

Further, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has cautioned locals and tourists against touching any cargo containers or oil spills that may wash ashore.

They have also urged people to immediately inform the police if they spot any containers or oil on the shore. KSDMA also warned that oil films could appear along parts of the coast.

Watch: Liberian cargo vessel capsizes, sinks off Kerala coastWatch: Rescue Operations by INS Sujata - all crew is safe

(With inputs from PTI)



All 24 crew members of the MSC ELSA 3 were successfully rescued, highlighting the effectiveness of emergency response teams.

The incident raises significant environmental concerns due to the hazardous cargo onboard, necessitating ongoing monitoring and preparedness. Authorities are actively coordinating pollution response efforts, showcasing the importance of maritime safety regulations.

Key Takeaways