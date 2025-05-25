Apple Recruits Nothing’S Lead Designer, Carl Pei Responds With Sass
Carl Pei, co-founder and CEO of the London-headquartered Nothing, didn't miss the opportunity to both celebrate Hoyss and poke fun at Apple. Quoting Hoyss's post, Pei wrote on X:“Congrats dude, proud of you! @tim_cook let me know if you need any more product help.”
Congrats dude, proud of you!@tim_cook let me know if you need any more product help
- Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 20, 2025
Despite its apparent congratulations, the message's subtle undertone caught attention. Pei's tweet was viewed by many online as a clever branding nudge that was humorous, smart, and exactly in keeping with the company's positioning as the stylish, design-forward underdog amid a sea of IT giants.
In addition to being clever, Pei's essay quietly established Nothing as a creative force whose design ideas are becoming more and more acknowledged, even within the highest levels of tech. The inference? Nothing must be doing something right if the most valuable corporation in the world, Apple, is looking to it for design inspiration.
Carl Pei's statement struck the ideal balance between hustle and humor, whether it was meant as a lighthearted dig or as a cunning self-promotional tactic. This is the exact tone that has allowed Nothing to establish a niche for itself in a crowded market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment