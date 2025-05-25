MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, shared that the Miss World Organisation would like to address recent media reports circulating in the British press concerning Miss England, Milla Maggie, and her withdrawal from the 72nd Miss World Festival currently being held in India.

Earlier this month, Milla Maggie requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother's health. As a mother and grandmother herself, Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, responded to Milla's situation with compassion and immediately arranged her return to England, placing the well-being of the contestant and her family first, as per I&PR Telangana.

Following her departure, Charlotte Grant, the 1st runner-up of Miss England, graciously stepped in to represent her country. Charlotte arrived in India on Wednesday and has since been warmly welcomed into the Miss World sisterhood.

Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that certain UK media outlets have published false and defamatory statements, allegedly made by Milla Maggie, regarding her experience in India. According to I&PR Telangana, these claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us.

In response, the Miss World Organisation is releasing unedited videos recorded during Milla's stay in India, in which she expresses gratitude, joy, and appreciation for the experience. These videos reflect her own words and sentiments and serve as a direct contradiction to the recent false narratives.

Miss World remains committed to truth, dignity, and the values of Beauty With a Purpose. We urge media outlets to uphold journalistic integrity and verify their sources before publishing misleading content, as per I&PR Telangana grand finale of Miss World 2025 is on May 31 in Telangana.