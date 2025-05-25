Karnataka: Mandatory Covid-19 Testing For Severe Respiratory Cases Amid Mild Surge

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bengaluru: In response to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across Karnataka, the state health department has reintroduced mandatory COVID-19 testing for specific patient groups. Starting Sunday, individuals admitted to hospitals with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and those hospitalised for respiratory or cardiac conditions will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing.

To support this initiative, the government has arranged for 5,000 RT-PCR and 5,000 antigen test kits, sufficient for one month. Laboratories across the state have been directed to prepare for the increased volume of testing.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed that 35 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state over the past week, with 32 cases in Bengaluru alone. He emphasised that most cases are mild and not critical and that no travel restrictions are currently in place.

A Covid technical committee meeting was held on Friday, and the state government is in contact with the central government. A total of 257 cases have been reported nationwide. While those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have exhibited mild symptoms, mandatory testing has been advised for individuals with severe respiratory issues. Swab samples will be collected and tested for all patients admitted to hospitals with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Masks not mandatory for all

While mask-wearing has not been made mandatory for the general public, pregnant women and new mothers have been advised to wear masks in crowded areas. The health department also recommends maintaining hand hygiene and using sanitiser as preventive measures.

Sufficient test kits for a month

Mandatory testing will apply to all hospital admissions related to respiratory or cardiac issues, with swab samples collected and tested accordingly. The state health department has instructed hospitals and labs to ensure sufficient stock of testing kits to avoid any shortages.

“We urge people to be cautious and spread awareness, but there is no need to panic,” said Rao.