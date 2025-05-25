Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shashi Tharoor Calls For GLOBAL UNITY Against Terrorism At 9/11 Memorial!

2025-05-25 05:01:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, during his visit to the 9/11 Memorial in New York, stressed the urgent need for global solidarity to combat terrorism. Speaking at the Indian Consulate, he also emphasized stronger engagement with the Indian-American community. His remarks come at a time of heightened global focus on terror networks and the role of international cooperation.

