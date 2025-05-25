From Maoist Shadow To Progress: PM Modi Hails Transformation In Maoist-Affected Katejhari, Dantewada
PM Modi also highlighted educational progress in areas once affected by Naxalism, particularly in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, where students have excelled despite the challenges.
He noted that students from the district achieved impressive results in the 10th and 12th board examinations, with around a 95 per cent pass rate; Dantewada topped the 10th-grade results and secured the sixth position in the 12th-grade exams in Chhattisgarh.
"In 'Mann Ki Baat' we have already discussed the Bastar Olympics held in Chhattisgarh and the Science Labs in Maoist-affected areas. The children here have a passion for science. They are also doing great in sports. Such efforts show how courageous the people living in these areas are. These people have chosen the path of improving their lives amidst so many challenges.
I am also very happy to know that the results of Dantewada district in the 10th and 12th examinations have been excellent. With about a 95 per cent result, this district topped the 10th results. In the 12th examination, this district secured the sixth position in Chhattisgarh," the Prime Minister stated.
As Katejhari welcomes new progress and students in Dantewada achieve notable success, Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' highlights the positive changes happening across the country, showing that improvement is possible even in challenging areas.
