Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ayodhya: Virat Kohli & Anushka Offer Prayers At Hanuman Garhi Temple

Ayodhya: Virat Kohli & Anushka Offer Prayers At Hanuman Garhi Temple


2025-05-25 05:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, visited Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple to offer prayers, seeking blessings ahead of RCB's final IPL 2025 league match against LSG on May 27. The couple also visited the Ram Mandir during their spiritual trip. Their visit follows Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket and reflects their continued spiritual engagements.

MENAFN25052025007385015968ID1109592222

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search