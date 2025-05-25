Turn Small Savings Into Rs 14 Lakhs In 5 Years — Here’S How

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Many people save a portion of their earnings, but often lack clarity on where to save. Today, let's explore a beneficial scheme perfect for such individuals.

Currently, financial discipline is on the rise. With changing needs and increasing expenses, more people are saving. They seek low-risk options with good returns. The Post Office offers various schemes for such individuals, and the RD scheme is one such option.The Post Office offers the RD (Recurring Deposit) scheme. This savings plan provides safe returns with no risk. You can invest from ₹100 monthly and earn fixed interest. The maturity period is 5 years, but you can withdraw after 3 years with reduced interest or take a loan.To earn ₹14 lakhs in 5 years, invest ₹20,000 monthly in the RD scheme. Your total investment will be ₹12,00,000, and you'll earn approximately ₹2,27,320 in interest, totaling ₹14,27,320.This calculation is based on the current interest rate of 6.7% for the RD scheme. Returns may vary if interest rates change in the future.To invest in the RD scheme, visit a post office and fill out the RD account opening form. You'll need your Aadhaar card, PAN card, a passport-size photo, and nominee details. You can open an account with a minimum of ₹100. This scheme is ideal for regular monthly savings.