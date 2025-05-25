Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Sunday, May 25, 2025: Match Schedule And Live


2025-05-25 05:00:34
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Sunday, May 25, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.

From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American competitions, or futsal, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
La Liga
8:00 AM – Girona x Atlético de Madrid – La Liga
Channels: ESPN, Disney+
10:15 AM – Villarreal x Sevilla – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
3:00 PM – Athletic Bilbao x Barcelona – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
EFL League One
8:00 AM – Charlton x Leyton Orient – EFL League One (Playoff-access-FINAL)
Channels: Disney+


Eliteserien (Norway)
9:30 AM – Ham-Kam x Molde – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
11:00 AM – Kristiansund x Viking IF – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
11:00 AM – Sandefjord x Stromsgodset – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
11:00 AM – Sarpsborg x Tromso – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
2:15 PM – Haugesund x SK Brann – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
CONMEBOL Libertadores Futsal
9:00 AM – Joinville/Krona x Fantasmas-BOL – CONMEBOL Libertadores Futsal
Channels: Sportv 2, Youtube/@canalgoatbr
3:00 PM – Magnus Sorocaba x AFMEC-PAR – CONMEBOL Libertadores Futsal
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Brasileirão
10:00 AM – Grêmio x Bahia – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
3:00 PM – Palmeiras x Flamengo – Brasileirão
Channels: Globo (except PE and RS), Premiere
3:00 PM – Sport Recife x Internacional – Brasileirão
Channels: Globo (PE and RS), Premiere
5:30 PM – Vitória x Santos – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
7:30 PM – Fortaleza x Cruzeiro – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv, Premiere
Campeonato Uruguaio
10:00 AM – Danúbio x Miramar Misiones – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Liverpool-URU x Cerro – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
4:30 PM – Montevideo Wanderers x River Plate-URU – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
Premier League
11:00 AM – Liverpool x Crystal Palace – Premier League
Channels: ESPN, Disney+
11:00 AM – Nottingham Forest x Chelsea – Premier League
Channels: ESPN 3, Disney+
11:00 AM – Bournemouth x Leicester City – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Fulham x Manchester City – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Ipswich Town x West Ham – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Manchester United x Aston Villa – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Newcastle x Everton – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Southampton x Arsenal – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Wolverhampton x Brentford – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Tottenham x Brighton – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
Süperlig
12:00 PM – Besiktas x Rizespor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
12:00 PM – Trabzonspor x Samsunspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
Eredivisie
12:00 PM – AZ Alkmaar x Twente – Eredivisie (Playoff Conference League-FINAL)
Channels: Disney+
Taça de Portugal
12:15 PM – Benfica x Sporting – Taça de Portugal (FINAL)
Channels: NSports, Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
Jupiler Pro League
12:30 PM – Union Saint-Gilloise x Gent – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Club Brugge x Royal Antwerp – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
La Liga 2
12:30 PM – Burgos x Levante – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Elche x Málaga – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Eldense x Racing Santander – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Mirandés x Almería – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Granada x Castellón – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Eibar x Córdoba – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Zaragoza x Deportivo La Coruña – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
Liga Futsal
1:00 PM – Joaçaba x Jaraguá – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
Brasileirão Série C
2:00 PM – Botafogo-PB x Retrô – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol, DAZN
3:30 PM – Ituano x Floresta – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
3:30 PM – Ypiranga x Tombense – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
6:00 PM – Anápolis x Maringá – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal, Nosso Futebol
Brasileirão Série D
2:00 PM – Azuriz x Guarany de Bagé – Brasileirão Série D
Channels: Youtube/@azuriztv
3:00 PM – Central de Caruaru x Horizonte – Brasileirão Série D
Channels: Youtube/@centraldecaruaru
3:00 PM – Brasil de Pelotas x Marcílio Dias – Brasileirão Série D
Channels: Youtube/@CanalXavanteOficial
4:30 PM – Ferroviário x América-RN – Brasileirão Série D
Channels: Youtube/c/TVFerrão
Serie A
2:45 PM – Venezia x Juventus – Serie A
Channels: ESPN, Disney+
2:45 PM – Atalanta x Parma – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
2:45 PM – Empoli x Hellas Verona – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
2:45 PM – Lazio x Lecce – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
2:45 PM – Torino x Roma – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
2:45 PM – Udinese x Fiorentina – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
Brasileirão Série B
3:00 PM – Novorizontino x Paysandu – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
5:30 PM – Amazonas x Operário Ferroviário – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
Campeonato Argentino
3:00 PM – San Lorenzo x Platense – Campeonato Argentino (semifinal)
Channels: ESPN 3, Disney+
MLS
3:00 PM – New York City x Chicago Fire – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
7:00 PM – Atlanta United x FC Cincinnati – MLS
Channels: Space, MAX, AppleTV+
Campeonato Colombiano
5:00 PM – América de Cali x Independiente Medellín – Campeonato Colombiano
Channels: DSports

Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.

