Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mclaren Claims Monaco Pole Amid Rule Changes And Grid Penalties


2025-05-25 05:00:34
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix will commence at 3:00 PM local time (UTC+2) on Sunday, May 25, at the 3.337-kilometer Circuit de Monaco.

McLaren's Lando Norris secured pole position with a lap time of 1:09.954, narrowly defeating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.109 seconds in Saturday's qualifying session.

This marks McLaren's first Monaco pole since 2007, with teammate Oscar Piastri completing the top three.

Grid penalties reshaped the starting order after Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari blocked Red Bull's Max Verstappen during Q1, dropping Hamilton from fourth to seventh.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll fell to 19th due to cumulative penalties for blocking Alpine's Pierre Gasly and a practice collision, while Haas rookie Oliver Bearman received a 10-place penalty for overtaking under a red flag.

Verstappen now starts fourth, with RB's Isack Hadjar and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso advancing to fifth and sixth.

Mercedes faced technical setbacks: George Russell's power unit failure in Q2 left him 14th, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashed in Q1, securing 15th.

The FIA introduced a mandatory two-stop strategy for the race, requiring teams to use three tire sets (including two compounds) to encourage overtaking on Monaco's traditionally static circuit.



McLaren team principal Andrea Stella called the rule a“strategic wildcard” that could disrupt conservative tire management.

Broadcast globally via F1 TV ($5.19/month) and regionally on Brazil's Band/Bandsports, the 78-lap race occurs under clear skies.

Leclerc, the 2024 Monaco winner, aims to rebound from qualifying disappointment, while Norris seeks his second season victory.

Key driver pairings include Ferrari's Leclerc-Hamilton, Red Bull' Verstappen-Liam Lawson, and Mercedes' Russell-Antonelli.
McLaren Claims Monaco Pole Amid Rule Changes and Grid Penalties
F1 2025 Driver Lineup

  • McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
  • Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
  • Red Bull Racing (RBR): Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson
  • Mercedes: George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli
  • Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
  • Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan
  • Williams: Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon
  • RB (Visa Cash App RB): Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda
  • Sauber: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto
  • Haas: Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman


2025 F1 Race Schedule

  • Spanish GP: June 1
  • Canadian GP: June 15
  • Austrian GP: June 29
  • British GP: July 6
  • Belgian GP: July 27
  • Hungarian GP: August 3
  • Dutch GP: August 31
  • Italian GP: September 7
  • Azerbaijan GP: September 21
  • Singapore GP: October 5
  • United States GP: October 19
  • Mexican GP: October 26
  • São Paulo GP: November 9
  • Las Vegas GP: November 22
  • Qatar GP: November 30
  • Abu Dhabi GP: December 7

Key Highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton's debut season with Ferrari
  • Rookie drivers Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) and Oliver Bearman (Haas)
  • Night race at Las Vegas GP on November 22

The season continues with the Spanish GP on June 1, followed by Canada (June 15) and Austria (June 29).

Leclerc's 2024 victory ended a 69-year local win drought, but Ayrton Senna's six Monaco wins remain unmatched.

With the two-stop rule altering traditional strategies, tire efficiency and pit-wall decisions will likely determine the outcome.

MENAFN25052025007421016031ID1109592216

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search