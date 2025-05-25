Eid Al Adha On June 6 As Dhul Hijjah Crescent Moon Likely To Be Sighted On May 27: IAC

Dhul Hijjah crescent Moon will likely be sighted on Tuesday, May 27, the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) predicted on Sunday.

This means that Wednesday, May 28 will be the first day of the new Hijri month and that Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6 in most Islamic countries, it added.

"The crescent moon can be seen on that day using a telescope from Central and Western Asia, most parts of Africa, and Europe, and can also be seen with the naked eye from large parts of the Americas," explained Engineer Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, director of the centre.

As per these predictions. Arafat Day will then fall on Thursday, June 5.

On Friday, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, an astronomy expert, has predicted the day the festival will fall on , based on astronomical calculations. Al Jarwan, who is the Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, has said that the first day of Dhul Hijjah is likely to fall on Wednesday, May 28.

"In Abu Dhabi, the moon sets 38 minutes after sunset, at an age of 13 hours and 29 minutes, and is 7.7 degrees away from the sun, making it visible only with a telescope. Similar conditions apply in Makkah, where the moon sets 39 minutes after sunset, at an age of 14 hours and 17 minutes, and is 8.1 degrees away from the sun," IAC said in its statement.

The International Astronomy Centre explained that the numbers related to the crescent's age and duration are not sufficient alone to determine the possibility of seeing it, as visibility is affected by other factors such as the angular distance from the sun and the height above the horizon at the time of observation.