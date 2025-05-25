What do Insta-gold photo opps‭, ‬client-targeted exclusive styles‭, ‬and a pervasive sense of FOMO have in common‭? ‬They are the key ingredients of a successful fashion pop-up and catnip to the UAE's luxury consumer‭. ‬

In recent weeks‭, ‬regional social media algorithms have been awash with images of New York brand The Frankie Shop's two-week installation in Abu Dhabi‭, ‬while‭, ‬over in Dubai‭, ‬British designer Victoria Beckham put the star power into promotion‭ ‬for her exclusive capsule collection created for online retailer Ounass‭.‬

For the uninitiated‭, ‬pop-ups are temporary installations leveraged by brands‭ (‬who often don't have a permanent store in the region‭) ‬to showcase their products‭, ‬get customers posting on social media‭, ‬and build brand awareness‭. ‬Contemporary fashion label The Frankie Shop created a custom space in the capital's Mina Zayed Port‭, ‬while‭ ‬Victoria Beckham took over Ounass Maison in Dubai's Mandarin Oriental hotel‭. ‬Pop-ups can serve as a testing ground before a brand invests in its own store‭, ‬or simply drive customer acquisition through email sign-ups and app downloads‭. ‬The best pop-ups dial up brand awareness from vaguely-on-my-radar to drank-all-the-Kool-Aid‭. ‬

Over recent years‭, ‬Dior has taken over luxury beach restaurant Nammos at Dubai's Four Seasons‭, ‬Kim Kardashian's Skims held a Valentine's themed pop-up complete with prize-dispensing claw machine in Alserkal Avenue‭ (‬the queues were wild‭), ‬and Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi took a stance against scruffy sandals by installing a temporary paean to high-heels right in the middle of flip-flop central‭, ‬Dubai's Kite Beach‭. ‬

The man behind many a fashion pop-up is Lebanese entrepreneur and founder of The Haute Agency‭, ‬brand strategist Wael Al Fatayri‭.‬‭ ‬“Pop-ups work really well in the UAE because people here are driven by novelty and exclusivity‭. ‬They want the drama‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭, ‬“the goal is to get people to talk‭, ‬to build a buzz‭. ‬You have to give people a reason to show up and share”‭.‬

The most successful pop-ups will incorporate an exclusive collection of styles not available anywhere else‭, ‬be playful or photogenic‭ (‬ideally both‭) ‬and‭, ‬Wael cautions‭, ‬don't forget the food and beverages‭. ‬“Feed your customers‭, ‬they drive long distances‭,‬”‭ ‬he advises‭, ‬adding that innovative culinary elements‭, ‬such as a unique ice cream flavour‭, ‬add a wholesome sprinkling of sweetness to what is essentially a giant sales pitch‭. ‬Guests want to feel special and taken care of‭. ‬Besides being fed‭, ‬this means making customers feel seen within the wider brand narrative‭. ‬The Frankie Shop installation‭, ‬which wrapped earlier this month and was‭ ‬held in collaboration with The Abu Dhabi Investment Office‭, ‬served a masterclass in local integration by working with regional‭ ‬artists and stylists‭. ‬“They respected the Abu Dhabi vibe‭, ‬not just copying what has been done in New York‭,‬”‭ ‬observes Wael‭, ‬“when people feel like the brand cares about them it really translates‭.‬”‭ ‬The Frankie Shop‭, ‬known for oversized suiting and a minimalist aesthetic‭, ‬honoured its hosts with an exclusive Abu Dhabi collection‭, ‬amplifying the collaboration to a global audience and placing Abu Dhabi on the pulse of one of the world's coolest brands‭. ‬“They took The Frankie Shop signature look and localised it‭, ‬it felt like it belonged where it was‭,‬”‭ ‬says Wael‭. ‬And yes‭, ‬there was a café‭, ‬serving collagen lattes to be sipped and snapped while wearing an LED face mask‭.‬

Meanwhile‭, ‬Beckham's capsule of designs for Ounass is‭ ‬“created with the Dubai woman in mind”‭, ‬according to the online luxury retailer‭. ‬Showcased by a bevy of the region's most glamorous influencers‭, ‬the styles are selling out fast online and in the Ounass Maison pop-up‭, ‬as social storytelling trickles down to serious spending‭. ‬With her visit supported by Dubai Tourism‭, ‬the potential power of the pop-up goes far beyond selling a few dresses‭; ‬it's about cementing the UAE as a central stop on the global fashion circuit‭, ‬a draw for the‭ ‬world's most chic‭. ‬Top of the Pops‭.‬