Why UAE Is Becoming A Go-To Luxury Wedding Destination

The UAE is fast-becoming one of the world's most loved nuptial spots, with legal changes allowing civil marriage in Abu Dhabi also paving the way for a whole new wave of weddings in the country.

The latest research from Bounce, a luggage storage company, puts Dubai in third place in the list of the most popular wedding destinations on social media, behind only Bali and Hawaii, and in sixth place for best global locations for a destination wedding; the top spot was taken by Tuscany, Italy.

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has been increasingly pushing the market.

Hoor Al Khaja, senior vice president, International Operations at the Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said last month:“We are committed to further promoting Dubai's unique proposition as the dream destination for couples and those seeking to celebrate life's most cherished milestones.”

In a statement last month following the second Dubai Wedding Symposium, the DCTCM said:“Strategically located between East and West, the city offers unrivalled airline connectivity, with flights from Europe, Asia, and Africa in under eight hours, complemented by visa options including visa-on-arrival for over 50 nationalities.

“Dubai's appeal as a wedding destination is further enhanced by its world-class infrastructure, including a portfolio of more than 830 hotels and resorts, as well as a stunning array of backdrops for any kind of celebration. For venues, couples can choose from sparkling cityscapes, sandy beaches, lush gardens, rolling dunes, and more.”

Shiv Kapoor and Jessica Chopra got married in Dubai in February using Ikigaii wedding planners for the five-day event. The British Indians could bring family from East and West to the ceremony held in the Lapita Dubai Parks and Resort.

“Dubai had everything we were looking for: incredible food, a vibrant atmosphere, comfort, perfect weather, and a touch of luxury,” Kapoor said.“Everything just clicked and having wedding planners overlooking everything just gave us confidence.”

As the number of destination weddings began to grow in 2020, Vaibbhav Arora co-founded Ikigaii, which now caters to 12 to 15 weddings a year, with some lasting as long as five days and with budgets in excess of Dh2 million.

“Most of our couples are from the UK or the US,” he said.“The other countries from which couples come are Germany, India, and Australia.” Palm Jumeirah is the top requested destination for a celebration, he added.

“Dubai offers world-class venues, warm hospitality, and unbeatable value, especially for South Asian weddings where food and culture matter most,” he added.

Rhiannon Downie-Hurst, founder of brideclubme, a dedicated wedding platform, agrees that Dubai offers the perfect setting for a luxury destination wedding.

“What makes Dubai stand out isn't just the glitz, it's also how easy the process can be,” she told KT LUXE.“With world-class planners, multi-cultural vendor expertise, and stunning venues that require little dressing up, couples can craft once-in-a-lifetime celebrations without the stress. The weather, excluding summer, ease of travel for international guests, and the ability to blend multiple cultures into one celebration also play a huge part in its growing appeal.”

Downie-Hurst has seen some of the most luxurious weddings take place in the Emirates, including couples hiring private islands and putting on huge drone shows and fireworks on the big day.

She said that while official figures are not available, estimates suggest that the UAE's budding wedding industry already contributes billions of dirhams annually to the local economy.

“A single luxury wedding in Dubai can easily cost anywhere between Dh350,000 and over Dh10 million, depending on the scale, how many days, guest count, and so on,” she said, though smaller affairs can be as little as Dh80,000.

According to Research and Markets' 2025 Destination Wedding Global Market Report, the destination wedding market is projected to grow from $48 billion (Dh176 billion) in 2025 to $137 billion (Dh503 billion) by 2029.

“Tourism authorities have noted thousands of destination wedding-related bookings annually, and many five-star hotels report 20–50 destination weddings per year, with peak seasons often booked in advance,” added Downie-Hurst.

“When you factor in venue spend, catering, décor, entertainment, bridal fashion, and guest tourism spend, the industry is a major economic contributor, not to mention a key part of the luxury tourism narrative.”

India is one of the country's major source markets, she says, with couples hosting large, multi-day events across grand venues and palaces. It is also popular with couples from the UK who want to blend cultural traditions with contemporary luxury.

She says couples from Nigeria and wider Africa are also known for extravagant celebrations, with hundreds of guests, while couples from Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States are drawn to Dubai's exclusivity and shopping scene.

According to Tajrean Kashem, founder of Taj Raj Events, the average luxury wedding guest list ranges from 150 to 300, depending on whether it's a local or destination wedding.“There is a higher demand for intimate weddings with 150-175 guests max. This helps couples stay within budget and spend on more luxurious elements for the events, especially when it's a multi-day wedding,” she told KT LUXE. Some of the most sought-after venues include Atlantis The Royal, Armani Hotel, Park Hyatt Dubai, and Bab Al Shams.

Amirah Chaudhary and Safwaan Imtiaz married at the Ritz Carlton in JBR. Born and raised in the UK, they chose Dubai because they holiday at least once a year in the emirate. The safety, high quality service and five-star luxury played a huge part in the decision.“Dubai definitely leans into the luxurious vibe, and we wanted to embrace that while still keeping things personal. A few standout touches we had were a sunset ceremony with a stunning beach backdrop, with the Dubai Eye in the background, a live violinist during our ceremony entrance, and fire breather performers and drummers when we did the second part of the wedding with our Asian outfits,” Chaudhary, of Pakistani heritage, said.

She said the level of luxury she wanted is more accessible in Dubai than in the UK.“The hospitality industry here in Dubai is so geared towards high-end events, you get more value for your money in terms of service and wow-factor,” she said.

“Things like outdoor beachfront venues would obviously be a huge logistical challenge and cost in the UK, but are much more streamlined in Dubai. It really made the whole celebration feel effortlessly special.”

Since 2022's legal reforms, Abu Dhabi has managed to steal away weddings from destinations such as Cyprus, which has long been a hotspot for the region's mixed marriages, allowing couples to wed in Las Vegas-style civil ceremonies within just 24 hours.

There have been 40,000 couples from 200 nationalities coming to wed in the capital, showing potential for the emirate to also develop its own wedding market.

“Abu Dhabi's civil marriage law has transformed how expats get married in the region. It allows couples - whether residents or tourists - to marry with just a passport, regardless of their religion or where they live,” said Hesham Elrafei, a UAE-based legal expert.

“This progressive law introduced express same-day weddings, interfaith marriages, prenups, and will registration - making the process fast, modern, and inclusive.”

It's enough to make a couple say: 'I do'.