Dh50 For Wedding Planning: UAE Residents Offered Affordable Marriage Options Via New Foundation

Citizens and residents of the UAE can now complete all wedding arrangements, from party preparation to honeymoon travel, in one place, regardless of their budgets.

One foundation offers packages according to each budget, including the regular package, the low-income package, the minimum income package, and the people of determination package. To receive these services, individuals only need to bring their Emirates ID and pay Dh50.

The 'Zawaj Foundation,' which means 'marriage' in Arabic, was established by Emirati Suhail Salem Al Tunaiji who lives in Abu Dhabi. He founded this organisation to specialise in organising wedding events and to address the challenges faced by youth, particularly those related to high marriage costs. Al Tunaiji, who is 45 years old, was inspired to create the foundation due to the significant rise in marriage expenses, which has driven many young people into borrowing and debt.

Al Tunaiji has been organising events since 2008 and has developed extensive experience in this field. His passion for observing and coordinating events began at a young age. His foundation provides a comprehensive range of services designed to facilitate wedding planning while helping to reduce costs. Al Tunaiji's foundation saves clients' time, money, and effort by offering everything in one place.

Wedding services

These services encompass the organisation of wedding parties and events, including hotel bookings, venue arrangements such as staging and buffets, and honeymoon packages offered in partnership with travel agencies. Discounted packages are also available through collaborations with beauty salons and hotels.

The foundation is dedicated to serving families across all income levels, including high, limited, and minimum incomes, as well people of determination. Its goal is to provide a comprehensive range of wedding services in one location, making it easier for young people to plan their weddings while alleviating financial stress.

Al Tunaiji explained how services are tailored to the beneficiaries' income:“We ensure that our budget is set according to the man's monthly salary, creating packages that fit their financial capabilities of the beneficiaries.” This approach guarantees that they receive quality services without incurring additional financial burdens.

The budgets are categorised into four groups: High income (Dh100,000 and above), limited income (Dh60,000 and below), minimum income (based on monthly salary). The fourth category offers special privileges for people of determination whose wedding expenses do not exceed Dh30,000, and their wedding arrangements can be handled from home.

Al Tunaiji stated,“We are committed to supporting low-income individuals by providing comprehensive packages that cover all wedding arrangements while adhering to a budget-saving plan.” The foundation also aims to collaborate with various companies, including Events by KRESS, to ensure high-quality services at reduced prices.

While weddings costs normally start from nearly Dh10,000, Zawaj Foundation services cost much less. Al Tunaiji said,“Individuals simply need to bring their ID, pay a file opening fee of Dh50, and complete the registration form.” He explained that the wedding costs are divided into two payments: 50 per cent is due when selecting the package, and the remaining 50 per cent is required 24 hours before the event.

The foundation offers an in-person process for men, while women can benefit from a home service where the event planning team visits their homes to present options and handle all necessary arrangements. The foundation's official opening is scheduled for May 27, with a second branch in Abu Dhabi expected to open six months later.

Al Tunaiji aims to establish strategic partnerships with various government entities to enhance and streamline services. He also seeks moral support.