POS And E-Commerce Transactions Hit QR11.59Bn In April

Doha, Qatar: The total value of transactions registered in Qatar through point of sale (PoS) terminals and e-commerce platforms reached QR11.59bn in April 2025, according to the latest card payment statistics.

In a post on its X platform recently, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) revealed that the value of e-commerce transactions amounted to QR3.54bn, with a total volume of 8.95 million transactions. Meanwhile, point of sale transactions recorded a total value of approximately QR8.05bn, with a transaction volume of 40.11 million.

The point of sale solution provides innovative, secure, and highly efficient payment processing services as it supports contactless card transactions, e-wallet, mobile PoS (mPoS), QR code scanner, and online billing and settlement.



The e-commerce market in Qatar is showing healthy growth. Over the coming years, the country's e-commerce industry is poised for substantial growth with forecasts predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.40 percent by 2028.

According to Instant Transfer System Statistics for April 2025, the instant payment system – Fawran service had 3.03 million total registered accounts with the total value of QR2.11bn and total volume of 1.30 million transactions.

The statistics also noted that in April this year the Qatar Mobile Payments registered a total of 1.31 million wallets. The total value amounted to QR166.08m with the volume of around 174,000 transactions.

In the same context, Qatar Central Bank stated that the total value of transactions across various payment systems reached QR13.86bn during April this year with a total volume of 50.54 million transactions.

It also highlighted the share of each payment channel including point of sale transactions which accounted for 58 percent, e-commerce for 26 percent, mobile payment systems accounted for 1 percent, and the 'Fawran' instant payment service for 15 percent.

Fawran is an innovative and advanced service aligned with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan. This service comes as part of QCB's ongoing efforts to develop the payment systems infrastructure and keep pace with the latest developments in the field of electronic payment systems and money transfer.

QCB's innovative instant payment service 'Fawran' aims to develop a digital payment ecosystem in the country. The system has proven its efficiency in facilitating and improving payment processes by reducing the time required to transfer money between individuals and companies in Qatar.

The service significantly benefits customers across the country and enables the beneficiaries to receive funds within seconds. It operates 24/7 and can be used through mobile banking applications and digital channels.

It reflects QCB's commitment to provide the best services to customers of banks and financial institutions in the country, meeting their growing needs in line with the increasing demand for financial technology services.