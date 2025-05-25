Qatar's $2.74Bn FDI Boost Reflects Diversified Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is poised for a transformative leap in 2025, continuing a decade-long trajectory of economic evolution and global integration. In its annual report published this week, Invest Qatar highlighted that 2024 was marked by robust investment growth, expanded international partnerships, and sustained progress in establishing Qatar as a premier destination for global business.

The Peninsula spoke to numerous investors who expressed that the country is experiencing“remarkable progress,” marked by surging investments, new business ventures, and the arrival of influential international players.

Irina Duisimbekova, investor and co-founder of Licorne Gulf Holding, said,“Qatar offers a unique blend of demand, activity, dynamism, tradition, and culture, whilst integrating modernity through the continuous implementation of new laws and regulations that promote trade.”

These reforms are not only modernising the country's commercial landscape but also aligning its legal protections with global standards, rivaling those of Europe and the United States. This legal framework builds a foundation of trust between Qatar and its financial and industrial partners, encouraging long-term investment.

Strategically positioned and supported by state-of-the-art port and airport infrastructure, Qatar has become a logistical hub for global trade.

The country's largely bilingual population and engaged business community add to its attractiveness for foreign investors.

Duisimbekova pointed out that within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the economic powerhouses are Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, and Qatar. Though geographically smaller, Qatar's influence is amplified by strategic investments initiated more than fifteen years ago.

These investments have established the country as a diplomatic and economic force. The opening of new international businesses in Qatar strengthens its active diplomacy. It promotes its products and services on a global scale through a balance of political, industrial, and diplomatic efforts,” she said.



In its report, Invest Qatar noted that Qatar drew $2.74bn in foreign direct investment (FDI) across 241 projects, generating 9,348 new jobs with 95 percent of total FDI capex channeled into greenfield projects, underscoring Qatar's strategic push toward economic diversification and long-term sustainable growth.

Alexandre Katrangi, Co-founder of Licorne Gulf Holding, said that“Any country that goes through these three phases-trade, services, then industry-experiences remarkable success.”

However, Qatar's economic momentum is underpinned by a diversified strategy that combines banking, industry, and diplomacy.

Katrangi emphasised that this“Positions Qatar as a country capable of offering a comprehensive range of actions and developments for all kinds of businesses.”

The country's stable and investor-friendly legal environment has drawn attention from Fortune 500 companies that now see Qatar as

a dependable global partner.

On the other hand, this growth is already translating into real economic outcomes. Neil Wilson, Managing Director at Sovereign PPG, highlighted the creation of over 9,000 new jobs as evidence of Qatar's expanding economy.

“It opens up new opportunities for people in Qatar, especially young professionals and graduates,” Wilson said.

These developments are fostering the growth of new skills in cutting-edge sectors such as energy, technology, and research.

Wilson also stressed the importance of workforce development by adding,“By working closely with investors, Qatar can create programs that prepare locals for the roles being offered."

He further added "Encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship, and support for SMEs will help create a robust, diverse economy for years to come.”