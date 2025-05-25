Northeast States Headed For New Economic Revolution, Says Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Northeast Region now embarks on a journey of New Economic Revolution, a New Economic Revival - where it will emerge as India's International Gateway to Southeast Asia,” Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has said.

In his valedictory address at the North East Summit 2025, the Minister said that the Northeast has emerged as a hub of global partnership and mutual interest.

The Rising North East Investors Summit 2025, held during May 23-24, concluded on Saturday (May 24) with significant investment announcements made on the first day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit on May 23.

The Minister informed that the two-day summit, which concluded on Saturday, drew an unprecedented Rs 4.3 lakh crore investment proposal, setting the stage for the Northeast Region (NER) to become India's next economic powerhouse.

“We will continue B2G and B2B dialogues, where the Ministry for DoNER will act as a bridge between investors and state governments - to ensure that each approved project translates swiftly into reality,” he assured.

The minister said,“delegations from over 80 countries ranging from Japan to Europe to ASEAN nations attended the summit, and there was one unanimous sentiment: India's future lies in the Northeast.”

“None of this would have been possible without the commitment of the government under PM Modi and his deep, heartfelt connection to this region. For six decades after Independence, successive governments failed to recognize the vast potential of this land-a land that once contributed nearly 20 per cent to India's GDP. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only understood this potential, he embraced it,” he added.

The Minister said the Centre adopted a“whole-of-government” approach for the development of the Northeast region and created eight high-level task forces across key sectors: agriculture, sports, investment promotion, tourism, economic corridors, infrastructure, textiles and handicrafts, and animal husbandry, allowing each state to chart its own roadmap.

The Ministry has been holding discussions with different stakeholders including investors, foreign diplomats, and ambassadors encouraging them to explore investment opportunities in the Northeastern states.

In 2024, the ministry has led an extensive nationwide and international engagement effort in this direction. These key initiatives include nine domestic roadshows across major Indian cities, Ambassadors' meetings with representatives from over 95 countries, six state roundtables, six sector-specific industry interactions, and numerous consultations with PSUs, industry chambers, and corporates.

Commenting on the Rising North East Summit 2025, the minister said that this is the first time big industrial houses had collectively announced investments worth more than Rs 1,55,000 crore to explore opportunities in the North Eastern region during the event's inauguration ceremony.

Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani announced an additional Rs 50,000 crore investment over the next decade, and Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal announced more than Rs 30,000 crore investment in the Northeast.

The trailblazing investment summit, organised by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, hosted ministerial sessions, Business-to-Government sessions, Business-to-Business meetings, startups, and exhibitions of policy and related initiatives taken by state governments and central ministries for investment promotion.

The Summit is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as a series of roadshows and states' roundtables, including the Ambassador's Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet, organised by the central government with active support from the state governments of the North Eastern Region.

In the inaugural ceremony of the summit held on Friday, the Prime Minister highlighted that over the past decade, Rs 21,000 crore has been invested in the Northeast's education sector. He noted key developments, including the establishment of over 800 new schools, the region's first AIIMS, nine new medical colleges, and two new IITs.

The Prime Minister assured that the Northeast now offers top-tier talent across various sectors, encouraging industries and investors to leverage the region's immense potential.