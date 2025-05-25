Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar's UN Permanent Representative Meets President And CEO Of Save The Children US

2025-05-25 04:02:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with President and CEO of Save the Children US, Janti Soeripto, at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.
During the meeting, they reviewed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership between the State of Qatar and Save the Children, particularly in light of the ongoing preparations for the Second World Summit for Social Development, which Qatar will host at the end of this year.
Both sides affirmed the importance of coordinating efforts to empower children and youth and to ensure their rights to development and education.

