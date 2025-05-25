Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
8 Martyred In Ongoing Israeli Shelling Of Gaza Strip

8 Martyred In Ongoing Israeli Shelling Of Gaza Strip


2025-05-25 04:02:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eight Palestinians were martyred and others injured Sunday in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, as the humanitarian catastrophe worsens amid the continued ban on fuel entry and a scarcity of aid. This comes amid warnings of a growing threat of famine.
According to local sources, at least seven Palestinians were martyred as a result of the Israeli shelling of several homes in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.
Additionally, another martyr and several others injures were reported following the Israeli occupation shelled a tent housing displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.
Medical sources reported that 52 Palestinians, the majority of whom were children and women, were martyred in the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip.
Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has committed genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip, wounding many and killing over 176,000 citizens, most of them children and women. Meanwhile, over 11,000 people are missing, in addition to hundreds of thousands displaced

MENAFN25052025000067011011ID1109592052

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search