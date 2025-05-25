GCC Housing Award Committee Recognises Social Housing Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)'s Housing Award Committee honoured Qatar Charity (QC) during an official ceremony announcing the winners and honourees of the sixth edition of the award 2024-2025.

The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 23rd meeting of Their Excellencies the ministers responsible for housing affairs in the GCC States, held in the State of Kuwait.

Chief Executive Officer of QC, Yousef bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, affirmed that this recognition reflects the charity's commitment to social housing as part of its contribution to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, through executing initiatives aimed at promoting societal stability, improving living conditions, and ensuring the provision of a healthy housing environment for low-income families and vulnerable segments.

Al Kuwari added that the recognition will further encourage QC to invest in such community-driven initiatives, emphasising that QC's nomination for this honor, on behalf of the private sector and charitable organisations, came in recognition of the charity's impactful contributions and initiatives in the field of housing within the State of Qatar, particularly in areas serving social and charitable objectives.

Notably, QC has launched numerous housing initiatives domestically to support low-income families, widows, and divorcees, including the provision of rental support, as well as the 'Home Renovation' project, which conducts maintenance for older homes owned by low-income households and furnishes them appropriately.