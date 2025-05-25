Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Beach 974 To Host Water Sports Festival

Beach 974 To Host Water Sports Festival


2025-05-25 04:01:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has announced that it will host a Water Sports Festival set to take place at Beach 974. The one-day festival will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025 from 8am to 6pm.

In a social media post, the ministry extended an open invitation to the public, promising an action-packed day filled with excitement and adventure.

Paddling, Kayaking, Surfing and Jet Skiing are just some of the water sports activities that one can expect to see and take part in at this festival. There will also be a water park for those who prefer to remain in their comfort zone.

Don't miss this opportunity to dive into a day of fun, adventure, and unforgettable memories at Beach 974!

MENAFN25052025000063011010ID1109592047

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search