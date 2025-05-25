Beach 974 To Host Water Sports Festival
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has announced that it will host a Water Sports Festival set to take place at Beach 974. The one-day festival will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025 from 8am to 6pm.
In a social media post, the ministry extended an open invitation to the public, promising an action-packed day filled with excitement and adventure.
Paddling, Kayaking, Surfing and Jet Skiing are just some of the water sports activities that one can expect to see and take part in at this festival. There will also be a water park for those who prefer to remain in their comfort zone.
Don't miss this opportunity to dive into a day of fun, adventure, and unforgettable memories at Beach 974!
