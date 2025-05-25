Jordan National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes and heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian people on the 79th anniversary of Jordan’s independence.

The U.S.-Jordan strategic partnership and enduring friendship is built on our shared vision for a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Middle East. We deeply value Jordan’s critical role in promoting peace and security in the region.

As you celebrate Jordan’s National Day, the United States wishes the people of Jordan lasting prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and we look forward to further strengthening our steadfast partnership that has spanned more than seven decades