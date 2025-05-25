Work Launched On 175 Uplift Projects In Parwan
KABUL (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on 175 development projects at a cost of 245 million afghanis in the Salang and Shinwari districts of central Parwan province.
The projects include the construction of rural roads, bridges, culverts, retaining walls and irrigation canals, says the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MoRRD).
In a statement from MoRRD, Minister Mullah Mohammad Younus Akhundzada said the projects would not only create employment opportunities for local residents but also contribute to the community's economic development.
He added hundreds of people would be employed during the implementation phase and the projects, once completed, would help address key infrastructure challenges faced by residents of the two districts.kk
