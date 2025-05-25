India Resumes Issuing Visas To Afghan Citizens

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): India has resumed issuing visas to Afghan citizens, including businesspeople, according to a media report.

The Hindu cited a notification on a government website indicating that India had restarted the issuance of several categories of visas to Afghans.

India has suspended all visa services for Afghan nationals and closed its embassies and consulates in the country following the regime change in Afghanistan in 2021.

The Indian government has not made any formal announcement regarding the resumption of visa services for Afghan citizens.

However, a government source told The Hindu that a new online visa system for Afghans was launched in the last week of April.

“Afghans are now receiving (Indian) visas for trade, medical purposes and other categories,” the source confirmed.

sa