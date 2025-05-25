Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Resumes Issuing Visas To Afghan Citizens

India Resumes Issuing Visas To Afghan Citizens


2025-05-25 04:00:53
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): India has resumed issuing visas to Afghan citizens, including businesspeople, according to a media report.

The Hindu cited a notification on a government website indicating that India had restarted the issuance of several categories of visas to Afghans.

India has suspended all visa services for Afghan nationals and closed its embassies and consulates in the country following the regime change in Afghanistan in 2021.

The Indian government has not made any formal announcement regarding the resumption of visa services for Afghan citizens.

However, a government source told The Hindu that a new online visa system for Afghans was launched in the last week of April.

“Afghans are now receiving (Indian) visas for trade, medical purposes and other categories,” the source confirmed.

sa

MENAFN25052025000174011037ID1109592043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search