India Resumes Issuing Visas To Afghan Citizens
KABUL (Pajhwok): India has resumed issuing visas to Afghan citizens, including businesspeople, according to a media report.
The Hindu cited a notification on a government website indicating that India had restarted the issuance of several categories of visas to Afghans.
India has suspended all visa services for Afghan nationals and closed its embassies and consulates in the country following the regime change in Afghanistan in 2021.
The Indian government has not made any formal announcement regarding the resumption of visa services for Afghan citizens.
However, a government source told The Hindu that a new online visa system for Afghans was launched in the last week of April.
“Afghans are now receiving (Indian) visas for trade, medical purposes and other categories,” the source confirmed.sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment